As seen above, WWE superstar Austin Theory joined Isaiah "Swerve" Scott's SwerveCity Podcast this week to talk about his blossoming career in WWE. During the interview, Theory provided details about his quick call-ups from NXT to WWE Main Event, to RAW, and then to WrestleMania.

"I remember I was doing a leg workout on a football field, you know? Of course, Austin Theory is always working out," Austin said through a smile. "But yeah, they called me and they said, 'Hey, we want you to come film Main Event'. So, I was like, 'Okay'. I get there and the Main Event match, the actual match, gets cut. So now they're just like, 'Just come back tomorrow and film it', and I say, 'Okay'. So, I show up next day, I film Main Event. I'm like, 'Hey, do you guys need me for anything else?' They're like, 'Nope'.

"So, I go all the way home and get a call, 'Hey, you need to come to RAW. I'm like, 'Oh, okay'," Austin recalled. "And then we do some RAW, and then right after that, they're like 'Hey, you're on WrestleMania now!' I'm just like, 'Alright'."

Austin recounted his first meeting with Paul Heyman at the special 10th Anniversary EVOLVE Show that aired on the WWE Network. He noted that Paul did assure him that they would be seeing each other in the near future.

"When we did have that show on the independents and Paul Heyman showed up, he told me before he left, 'I'll be seeing you very soon'. I didn't know that would be WrestleMania 36," Austin said. "So, yeah, but people ask me how I feel, like were you nervous? But honestly man, I feel like you get nervous when you have time to... It happened so quick, so I didn't really have the time to get all worried or, 'Oh man, what if this goes wrong? What about this? Like, there was just no time to think. It was just, yo, go do what you know."

Austin considers himself the same wrestling fan he was when he was a kid, and he feels like being a part of WrestleMania is a monumental achievement that he's proud of. He looked back at his journey, from learning to be comfortable in the ring to being featured on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All".

"I still tell everybody to this day, 'I'm just that kid that never grew up'. They're like, 'How does it feel?' Even when kids ask me, I love it," Austin stated. "They're like, 'How does it feel to be on RAW? How does it feel to be on WrestleMania now?' I'm like, 'Exactly how you would feel right now if you got told that you were going to be on.

"I remember specifically, it was one of my first shows, it wasn't too far from home but it was North Carolina, and I remember seeing a ring and I was just like, 'Oh man,it doesn't matter where I go. As long as I see a ring, I'm good,'" Austin recalled. "Mexico was actually one of the first places that I actually left America, and I remember, I was like, 'Alright, let's see how this feels'. And I remember the same thing, I had seen a ring and I was set in stone, I was good. I was like, 'Yo, I'm comfortable. It's just like being with my family'. You know what I mean? And it doesn't matter who's in the crowd, I know everybody there loves wrestling."

