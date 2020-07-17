Earlier this week, a report from @Wrestlevotes explained that the projected card for this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view had been "torn up" and started over.

This was reportedly done for various reasons, including Edge's unexpected triceps injury that took him out of action earlier this year, and also, WWE wanting to save Brock Lesnar's return to the company for when live crowds can be a part of the show again.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Brock Lesnar is indeed not scheduled for WWE SummerSlam 2020. They note that the entire purpose of putting Drew McIntyre over so strongly in the WrestleMania 36 match against Brock was because "The Beast Incarnate" isn't returning to the company any time soon.

It was also noted in The Observer that Brock Lesnar's manager and the former Executive Director of RAW, Paul Heyman, has not been back to television since he was let go from his Executive Director position.

The reported plan going forward is to have Randy Orton challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at "The Biggest Party Of The Summer".

Other previously rumored matches for the show include Matt Riddle vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, and Andrade and Angel Garza vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. None of these matches have been confirmed.

SummerSlam is scheduled for August 23 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It was originally announced for the TD Garden in Boston but the location was changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.