On this Monday's RAW, Randy Orton is set to face Big Show in an unsanctioned match. The two have been feuding for weeks, Orton put out a challenge, and Big Show quickly accepted.

There was speculation the two would meet at this Sunday's The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, obviously WWE decided to have their match the next night.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the move is due to RAW's quickly declining ratings. This past Monday's go-home show drew only 1.561 million viewers — the lowest viewership in the history of the show.

The thought is Orton versus Show isn't going to add any WWE Network buyers for the PPV, but should help prop up the ratings for RAW.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

