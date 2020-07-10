A Bar Fight has been announced for WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view.

Jeff Hardy appeared for a MizTV segment during tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode and accepted the challenge from Sheamus, which was relayed to Hardy by The Miz and John Morrison.

Hardy promised to put an end to Sheamus and move on once and for all. He also talked about his addiction and how he wants to be a beacon of light to other people who are struggling with the disease, proving to them that there is hope if you can stay sober. There's no word yet on if the match will take place in an actual bar, but Miz joked that Hardy will have "home field advantage" in a bar.

WWE's 2020 "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Wyatt Swamp Fight

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye For An Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Bar Fight

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus