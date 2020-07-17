After WWE took to their online platforms and released video of the 2017 Kendo Stick On A Pole match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship between Bayley and Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules, "Bayley Dos Straps" commented via her twitter account.
"My favorite of all time", Bayley wrote.
As noted, Bayley will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at this Sunday's "The Horror Show At Extreme Rules". Her tag team partner, Sasha Banks, will be trying to capture a Women's Championship of her own as she faces Asuka for the red brand's Women's Title.
The full card for Sunday's "The Horror Show At Extreme Rules" is below:
WWE Championship (Ziggler to reveal stipulation at the PPV)
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross
WWE US Championship
Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP
Wyatt Swamp Fight (Non-title Match)
WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Eye For An Eye Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Bar Fight
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
You can see Bayley's full tweet below:
My favorite of all timehttps://t.co/RaFa1umbOn— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 16, 2020