After WWE took to their online platforms and released video of the 2017 Kendo Stick On A Pole match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship between Bayley and Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules, "Bayley Dos Straps" commented via her twitter account.

"My favorite of all time", Bayley wrote.

As noted, Bayley will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at this Sunday's "The Horror Show At Extreme Rules". Her tag team partner, Sasha Banks, will be trying to capture a Women's Championship of her own as she faces Asuka for the red brand's Women's Title.

The full card for Sunday's "The Horror Show At Extreme Rules" is below:

WWE Championship (Ziggler to reveal stipulation at the PPV)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

WWE US Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Wyatt Swamp Fight (Non-title Match)

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye For An Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Bar Fight

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

You can see Bayley's full tweet below: