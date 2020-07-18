WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley joined up with CBS Sports for an interview before this Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. During the conversation, Bayley talked about the first all-women's pay-per-view event, Evolution, and the rumors circulating that an Evolution 2 pay-per-view may be in the works.

Bayley says that the day of Evolution was a surreal one, but one where she was distracted in a sense because WWE was holding a live event on the same day. Bayley thought that all eyes should be on the women for such a special moment.

"It did seem like [Evolution] was a long time coming," Bayley said. "I remember the morning of just feeling so, so crazy because of the fact that it was actually happening. It was kind of like a goal a lot of us had when we first came to NXT. I know it was a goal for a lot of girls there like Natalya and the Bella Twins as well. I was actually pretty upset because there was also a live event the same day.

"WWE had a live event somewhere in New York and we were doing the pay-per-view. I was like, 'Why are they doing a live event when we're doing a the first-ever women's pay-per-view? It should be all eyes on us. There should be no fans at other shows. They should be at home watching us,'" Bayley explained.

"I had thrown a big fit, and then realized that was what we do all the time. There's always a live show when there's a pay-per-view, so I had to calm down a little bit, but I had a lot of pride in the show and everybody in it. It was just such a great day. And to see how many people were so happy for us and how much the company made it a big deal, I was surprised that we didn't have it the next year," Bayley said.

Bayley claims that the women of WWE can patiently wait for the next Evolution pay-per-view because they're always working regardless of the show it's on. But even still, she thinks it's as good a time as any to conduct an Evolution 2 event.

"We're not really impatient," Bayley said. "We all work pretty consistently, so it's not like we're missing out on a night of work or anything like that. It was just more that we didn't know why and it was never brought up in conversation or brought up to us, so we didn't know why we didn't have it. But I don't think any of us asked either. Our schedule moves so fast and this lifestyle is so fast-paced, so it's not like we sat down and said, 'Why are we not doing this?' Since we're not too far along from October now, I think maybe I should put that question out there.

"Anytime is a good time to do it. Pandemic or not. We did WrestleMania during the pandemic. Why not have Evolution, too?" Bayley asked.

As noted, Bayley will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at tonight's "The Horror Show At Extreme Rules".