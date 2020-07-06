- Above is the latest WWE Playlist episode, featuring a look at every match between Kane and The Undertaker.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Lars Sullivan turns 32 years old today. Sullivan has been out of action since June 2019 after suffering a bad knee injury. It was reported then that he was expected to be out of action for 6-9 months. Also, today would have been the 106th birthday of original WWE boss Vince McMahon Sr.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks tweeted this afternoon to taunt RAW Women's Champion Asuka, in what could be some sort of angle for tonight's RAW episode. As noted, Asuka is set for a non-title Champion vs. Champion match with WWE Women's Tag Team & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on tonight's RAW.

"Good afternoon @WWEAsuka I see you're late for TV! I just told @VinceMcMahon [face throwing a kiss emoji] #payup #theleader #Raw #AsukavsBayley," Banks tweeted.

Asuka responded with a GIF and they had a back & forth that ended with Asuka commenting on how Banks' feet smell.

Bayley then responded to a poll where fans voted that Asuka will be the winner of their match tonight.

"31 to 69? Really guys?!?????? Fine!!!!!! Who needs you. Tonight is MY NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!," Bayley responded.

Asuka wrote back to Bayley and said she voted for her.

On a related note, WWE has once again pulled Kairi Sane from the graphic for tonight's Asuka vs. Bayley match. We've noted how WWE advertised Sane on Saturday but then pulled her from the match graphic. She was being advertised again this morning but now she has been removed once again. It's believed that Sane will be written off WWE TV soon, as noted at this link.

Stay tuned for updates on RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the related tweets:

????? @SashaBanksWWE "That was delicious."

????? Asuka "I know we just ate, but I'm still peckish" pic.twitter.com/1D9rcFKMtS — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020

feet smell?? — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020