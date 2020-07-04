Big E of The New Day was recently on The Sports Bubble with Jensen Karp podcast where he discussed his support of the Black Lives Matter and #SpeakingOut movements.

He also discussed The Undertaker, who WWE has said has wrestled his last match of his career. Big E said you never know with these kinds of things, noting that someone like Michael Jordan can retire and unretire in a short period of time.

"I thought he was done when he took off the gloves and laid them down, so I don't know," Big E stated. "An athletes retirement, whether it's in wrestling or not, it can be very shaky. We all were wrapped up in 'The Last Dance' and obviously MJ retired and then unretired, and it's very common.

"And you know, with a guy as popular as The Undertaker, what I thought was the cinematic match, the match with AJ [Styles], I thought was incredible. And I think he can continue to have those kinds of matches," Big E finished.

E talked more about cinematic matches. He said that those kind of matches suit The Undertaker who is getting older. He noted that he wasn't going to make any definitive statements since it is ultimately his choice for his career.

"I think the cinematic match style, I think is kind of best for a guy like Undertaker who's older, who might not be able to have the 25-minute classics in the ring that he would want at his age," Big E said. "So, I could see him continuing to do, like, cinematic matches for a few more years. But, you know, it's kind of - I guess it's his call, you know. He has the leverage to make the decision when he wants to walk away or not. I don't know. I'm not going to make any declarations because I wouldn't be surprised one bit if he returns."