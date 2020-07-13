The Randy Orton vs. Big Show feud will continue during next Monday's WWE RAW with an Unsanctioned Match.
There had been speculation on a stipulation between Show and Orton at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view this coming Sunday, but the match will take place on the post-Extreme Rules RAW episode instead.
After weeks of feuding, tonight's RAW saw Orton issue a challenge to Show for the Unsanctioned Match. Show later accepted the challenge after making the save for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth following Orton's win over Truth.
You can see shots from tonight's Orton vs. Show angle on RAW:
