WWE Hall of Famer Booker T joined Corey Graves on a recent episode of After The Bell, where the two talked about the current WWE product, as well as wrestlers that have stood out during the empty arena era. Booker T highlighted three wrestlers that have stepped up during this era including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

"Drew's the one guy who's been in that position taking it to another level because he's the guy," Booker T stated. "For him, people wondered about being the guy in this era that we are in right now. I look at look at Drew as well as Randy [Orton]'s promos. Randy's promos, oh man, they've been on the spot. Seth Rollins, we were just talking about it earlier, it seems like he's found it. You don't have to go out there and think anymore. It's just coming to you. It's a few guys who have taken this moment and made it their own."

Graves referenced his interview with John Cena where he talked about learning from the veterans of his era like Booker T. Booker T said that Cena has taken so much of the knowledge that he has learned and says that younger wrestlers should learn from that example, similar to his comments that he made about Heath Slater on his podcast.

"Every time Cena and I have crossed paths, he doesn't say hi," Booker T revealed. "What's up Book? That's our code because I tried my best to teach Cena the art of Shakespeare when we worked, and I made sure that I gave him every ounce of knowledge I had. No one took that knowledge better than John. This guy's got a limited skill set, but he's a guy who's taken that skill set and parlayed it to the greatest career in the history of the business. That's not a knock or anything like that.

"You can take very very little and make so much of it, which John Cena has done. So many guys just don't understand that. They just bury it if they don't understand it because they haven't been taught it, but John was that sat under the learning tree. He made sure he soaked every ounce of that knowledge up. I wish the young guys out there can kind of look at it [the same way], but a lot of them [have]. They give me a call from time to time."

Booker T talked about giving his knowledge to younger wrestlers including from his promotion Reality of Wrestling. He said that he has taken some wrestlers under his win to help them out and is appreciative of his role in wrestling after 30 years while also revealing an upcoming role on the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

"It's little tricks I learned along the way. I try to make sure I give to the next guy," Booker T said. "Samoa Joe, he was one of my guys who sat under the learning true. [Bobby] Roode was one of my guys. Xavier Woods, all those guys were guys that I tried to make sure I helped engage something that they could go and expound to give to someone else down the line because I really truly honestly think that's what it's got me this far.

"I mean I've been part of the business now for 30 years man. 30 years, and I'm still relevant. Extreme Rules, I just got a call today. 'We need you.' That, for me, just lets me know that I'm doing my job and people appreciate it more than anything else."

