- The above video is the top five moments from the June 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. It was the first night of Fyter Fest. The second night and conclusion of Fyter Fest will be airing on Wednesday, July 8.

- Matt Hardy praised Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen on Twitter. Recently Hardy has taken Private Party under his wing.

He tweeted, "These 2 young men known as Private Party are worth investing in. Both are extremely talented, great human beings, & have love & passion for the art of pro wrestling. I am theillee to help them find their ways-Both professionally & personally. @AEWrestling @Marq_Quen @IsiahKassidy

- Brandi Rhodes shared a photo of her and Cody on Twitter for the Fourth of July.

She captioned the photo, "Happy 4th! Flag of United StatesFlag of United StatesFlag of United States #NightmareFamily"

Below is the photo of the couple: