Brandi Rhodes shared on social media of her 2020 accomplishments so far as AEW's Chief Brand Officer.

In her tweet, Brandi revealed it was her idea for the upcoming Women's Tag Team Cup Tourney and she created the Real/Different commercial.

She listed the following:

• @kulturec: 1st wrestling brand to adapt sensory inclusion

• NATPE -AEW's 1st Keynote Speaker

• "Real/Different" commercial creator

• @AEW_Heels

• Women's Tag Team Cup Tourney

Her husband, TNT Champion and AEW Executive Vice President Cody commented on her accomplishments.

"GREAT stuff. You've done the work and the reward is being able to see it's positive reverberation throughout the wrestling world. I can't wait to see what you come up with next! And good luck in the tournament my love," wrote Cody.

What does a CBO do?



2020 so far...



Thanks for the support! 2021 looks great! #ChiefBrandiOfficer pic.twitter.com/sXuNM4uJtX — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 26, 2020