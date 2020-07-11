- The above video is the Bella Twins discussing their pregnancies at 37 1/2 weeks and 36 weeks.

- One fan took to social media to share how Bray Wyatt vs. Aleister Black vs. Karrion Kross would be an amazing match.

The tweet got the attention of both Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross, who agreed on doing the match.

Wyatt replied, "Let's ride" and Kross wrote, "Count me in."

Below you can see the exchange:

Let's ride — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 11, 2020

Count me in — ? Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 11, 2020

- Cesaro revealed that one of his favorite matches was when he wrestled at Extreme Rules 2015 in a tag team match against The New Day.

"I get asked a lot what my favorite match is and I always answer that I can't just pick one. I had the privilege to be involved in many matches that were special for one reason or another and meant a lot to me, the people involved and hopefully the crowd. This is one of them," Cesaro wrote.