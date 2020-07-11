AEW announced six matches for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 pm ET, streaming on AEW's YouTube channel. The show will feature FTW Champion Brian Cage defending the title against Brian Pillman Jr.

As noted, Pillman Jr. is still working with MLW, but his contract allows him to make appearances for AEW.

Below is the full lineup for this Tuesday's show:

* Brian Cage with Taz (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. (FTW Championship)

* Serpentico and Luther vs. Brady Pierce and Pineapple Pete

* Ricky Starks vs. Robert Anthony

* Diamante and Rache Chanel vs. Allie and Brandi Rhodes

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Marko Stunt

* Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon with Leva Bates