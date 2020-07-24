Earlier this week, Dax Harwood of "FTR" went to Twitter to point out that it was the legendary Shawn Michaels' birthday. In the process, he also took a jab at Michaels by calling Bret Hart the "greatest wrestler to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots".

"It's Shawn Michaels' Birthday. Here's a picture of the greatest wrestler to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots."

A fellow former WWE star Rusev, now going by "Miro", pointed out that Dax didn't tag anyone in his Twitter post.

"No @ ??," Miro wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer and current producer for the company, "Road Dogg" B.G. James, would interject in the conversation. He implied that Dax has "no guts" for omitting the tags from his Twitter post.

"No guts! Be well Miro!! God bless you dude," Road Dogg wrote.

Dax's tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, would join into the conversation as well. He argued that Road Dogg was the one with no guts.

"Yeah man, we're the ones with no guts. Definitely not you. Be well!" Cash responded.

Road Dogg would reply, "Definitely not."

Cash then suggested that Road Dogg talks poorly about the WWE talent when they aren't around, and attempts to "bury" them when they have a disagreement.

"Definitely a good guy that never talked s--t about talent as soon as they'd walk away. And definitely wouldn't try to bury anyone that disagreed with him. Definitely," Cash wrote.

"Road Dogg" B.G. James has been working as a trainer and producer for WWE since 2014. He was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2019 for his work with the "D-Generation X" stable.

You can see the full tweets below:

