"The Queen" Charlotte Flair will be the cover model for the upcoming October issue of Pro Wrestling Illustrated. As seen below, the cover shows Charlotte sporting a signature blue robe as her blonde hair glows.

The issue promises an exclusive interview with Charlotte, and will also included pieces with MJF, Aleister Black, and Thunder Rosa. The October issue of PWI is now available for print pre-order or instant digital download.

"IT'S HERE: The October 2020 issue of PWI is now available for print pre-order or instant digital download. Featuring an Exclusive Hotseat Interview with Charlotte Flair, our annual PWI Poll, and so much more. Order yours today: https://pwi-online.com," Pro Wrestling Illustrated tweeted.

Charlotte also took to Twitter last night and reacted to the news, captioning her message with a "Wooooo!"

You can see the cover photo and Charlotte's reaction below: