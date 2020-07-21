Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho announced on Instagram that he has a new online show called "Winnipeggers." The debut is this Thursday at 9 a.m. ET.

"Winnipeggers" will feature his childhood friends and will be streaming on his official Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Jericho wrote, "THIS THURSDAY AT 9am EST!! Check out the debut of my hilarious new show #Winnipeggers, featuring my two oldest friends @dave_spivak_project_ & #Rybo on @facebook & @youtube! This week we bust each other's balls and delve into the ridiculousness of #DavesLetter... ! (graphic by @97abdulmalik)"

On tomorrow's AEW Dynamite, Jericho will be teaming with Jake Hager to face Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

