"Le Champion" Chris Jericho put out a statement on his Instagram page imploring AEW fans to tune in this Wednesday for his match against Orange Cassidy during Fyster Fest: Night 2.

In the caption, Jericho claimed that this match is one of the best matches he's had since joining the AEW roster in early 2019. This is impressive considering the standout matches he's had with Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, and others since debuting with the company.

"Trust me..you are NOT gonna want to miss #OrangeVsJericho NEXT WEDNESDAY on AEW Dynamite. It's one of my favorite and best matches I've had in All Elite Wrestling...doncha dare miss it!" Jericho wrote.

As previously noted, the Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho segment featured on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago drew a record-low viewership quarter for the company against Wednesday rival, WWE NXT. AEW has lost the Wednesday night ratings war two weeks in a row now against NXT.

You can see Jericho's full post below: