Chris Jericho's third cruise for wrestling fans has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced today that "Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy!" will now sail from Miami, Florida to Grand Bahama Island on Thursday, October 21, 2021 through Monday, October 25, 2021. The previous dates were February 1, 2021 through February 5, 2021.

"After careful consideration and caution for everyone's health and safety, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the Triple Whammy. We will now sail Oct 21-25, 2021 from Miami, Florida to Grand Bahama Island," the official Twitter account for the cruise posted today.

It was previously announced that a live episode of AEW Dynamite would air from the cruise on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The new dates run from Thursday - Monday, but it's always possible that TNT airs some sort of live AEW special from the ship.

The cruise has been sold out since June.

You can find full details on the cruise and the date changes at the link below: