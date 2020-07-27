AEW star Chris Jericho believes it would be in WWE's best interest to move up Karrion Kross from NXT to the main roster.

Convinced that Kross has the tools to emerge as a main event talent in WWE, Jericho spoke glowingly about the NXT star in the latest episode of Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special.

"They need to get him out of NXT. I think it would be better to just have him in the WWE. They got to build him up as they do but I think he's going to be a big star," Le Champion said about Kross.

After debuting during the April 8th edition of NXT, Kross already in line to challenge NXT champion Keith Lee, a month after scoring a pinfall victory over Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Jericho opined that Kross benefits immensely from having real-life girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux by his corner.

"(Kross has) huge potential, he's a mean-looking guy, and him and Scarlett together are a great package. They look great and I love their entrance. I think that over time, as he becomes a better worker, he is going to be very big in the WWE," added Jericho.

Besides Jericho, a number of podcasters and retired wrestlers have praised NXT creative for building up an aura around Kross and Scarlett, predicting a bright future for the talented couple.

Earlier this week, we reported that WWE boss Vince McMahon is determined to "create new stars," especially with the COVID-19 pandemic sidelining superstars such as Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Austin Theory, Apollo Crews, Sami Zayn, and Liv Morgan, among others.