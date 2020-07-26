AEW's "Demo God" Chris Jericho returned to his weekly Saturday Night Special to answer various questions from the fans. When one person asked Chris which wrestlers he wish he could have competed in the ring with, he was quick with his answers.

"I think probably the two guys I always wanted to wrestle the most were Owen Hart and Bret Hart," Jericho said. "So those would be the guys that I would go with, so whatever era that is. I think one of my big regrets - not regrets, my biggest 'sad opportunity' or whatever you might call it, is that I never got to wrestle Owen Hart.

"When I left WCW to go to WWE in 1999, if you wold have asked me the top 10 reasons why I'm leaving WCW for WWF, the reasons were this, this, this, and this, and number 9 or 10 would have been for the opportunity to wrestle Owen Hart," Jericho added. "And he passed away, gosh, three or four months before I showed up, so I always wish I could have wrestled Owen."

Despite being in WCW at the same time as Bret Hart, Jericho notes how the higher ups in the company didn't see him at the same level as "The Hitman".

"I never got to wrestle Bret. We were in WCW for a while but I was never at that level where they would put me in the ring with him, at least in their mind. In my mind, I was totally at that level, but whatevs."

