AEW star Chris Jericho announced during his Saturday Night Special YouTube show that he is self-publishing a book that recounts every single match in his career.

Alex Marvez has been working on the project with the "Demo God". Their goal is to finish the book and release it this October to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jericho's debut.

This is Jericho's fifth book he's written. Previous projects of his include, Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, A Lion's Tale: Around the World in Spandex, The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea , and No Is a Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling but Succeeded in Life.

On AEW television, Jericho has been caught up in a heated feud with Orange Cassidy as of late. This week's Dynamite saw Jericho telling Alex Marvez how frustrated he was with Cassidy for dumping gallons of orange juice on him and ruining his $7,000 jacket.

Chris then teamed with fellow "Inner Circle" member, Jake Hager, to defeat Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in a tag team match main event. Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara) is set for this week's show.