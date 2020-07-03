- As previously reported, "Hangman" Adam Page deactivated his Twitter account last week. Page restored it this week and tweeted, "sh-t i forgot my password."

- Speaking of Twitter, a fan recently posted the results for this WWE live event in Asheville, NC in July of 2016. The main event featured then-WWE Champion Dean Ambrose defeating Chris Jericho in the main event. Jericho responded to the tweet and revealed his pay for the night, writing, "I got paid 750 bucks that night!"

- WWE presented night one of The Great American Bash this past Wednesday night, which aired head-to-head against AEW Fyter Fest. Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, created the concept of The Great American Bash back in 1985. On Fyter Fest, Cody wore a Great American Bash inspired t-shirt with "The American Nightmare Cody" in the same style as the old logo for the event, as seen below.

As previously reported, Cody appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier this week and discussed what The Great American Bash meant to him:

"People sometimes mistakenly think Dusty just named Starrcade and Great American Bash, and it's well beyond naming them," Cody noted. "It's a matter of booking them, of marketing them [and] of the creation of what the event stands for especially at the advent of PPV. My dad always told me that Starrcade was for my sister, and Great American Bash was for me. Obviously, at the time he came up with these events, I'm not sure that was actually the case, but that's what he told me, and that's why it's very special, both events, to me and my sister."

Jason Ounpraseuth contributed to this article.