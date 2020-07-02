AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on last night's ratings battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite.

As noted, the NXT Great American Bash Night 1 episode drew more viewers than the Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite, but AEW won in the 18-49 key demographic, as they usually do. Jericho pointed to how the key demo is what advertisers look for, and said this proves AEW was the real winner this week.

"Here's a lesson about television ratings kids. Last night @AEWrestling was NUMBER 6 in the 18-49 demo. To tv networks & advertisers it's the ONLY number that matters and we were up 31% in that area! So once again #AEWDynamite is the REAL winner in the Wed night ratings war!," Jericho tweeted.

AEW ranked #6 in the key demo this week while NXT ranked #13.

