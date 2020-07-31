Former WWE Champion CM Punk has named WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart as his Mr. SummerSlam.

Punk responded to a WWE On FOX tweet today that asked fans who Mr. SummerSlam is, if Mr. WrestleMania is WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He named The Hitman as Mr. SummerSlam, and said he would be the #2.

Punk responded, "It's @BretHart (then me [wink emoji])"

A fan then asked Punk who his Mr. Survivor Series would be. He named "The Gooker" for The Gobbledy Gooker, who was originally played by Hector Guerrero at the 1990 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Another fan asked Punk who his Mr. In Your House would be.

"123 Kid tied with Hakushi," Punk responded.

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman went by The 1-2-3 Kid in his first WWE run, and Hakushi was a lower-to-midcard WWE talent from the mid-1990s. Hakushi actually lost to Hart at "In Your House: Premiere" in May 1995, his only IYH appearance. Kid worked several IYH events over the years, his last being the "In Your House: Rage In the Cage" event on February 18, 1996 when he lost the "Crybaby" match to WWE Hall of Famer Razor Ramon (Scott Hall). Kid's IYH debut came at "In Your House: The Lumberjacks" on July 23, 1995 - a loss to WWE Hall of Famer The Roadie (BG James).

Hakushi and Kid also had several matches together. One of Hakushi's last WWE singles matches was a loss to Kid on the January 22, 1996 RAW. Kid also beat Hakushi on the November 20, 1995 RAW, but Hakushi had defeated Kid at the 1995 SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 27. Their first match came on March 19, 1995, when Hakushi defeated Kid at a Madison Square Garden live event.

Regarding the Mr. WrestleMania talk, one fan said he considers Punk to be Mr. WrestleMania. He recalled being front row for Punk's WrestleMania 29 match with The Undertaker, calling it art. He also commented on Punk's "Reign of the Century" with the WWE Title, pointing to how Punk didn't "squash talent the way" Brock Lesnar's reign with the WWE Title went. The fan ended his tweet by saying Punk elevated his opponents, making Punk a true talent.

"Much appreciated," Punk responded.

Punk was working as an analyst on FS1's WWE Backstage program earlier this year until FOX Sports nixed the show due to ratings and the COVID-19 impact on production. Punk has been rumored for the next WWE video game from 2K, but nothing is official.

You can see the related tweets below: