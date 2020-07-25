- The above video is Liv Morgan talking about how her favorite horror film is Child's Play.

- Angel Garza shared that his grandmother has passed away.

Garza posted on social media a photo of his grandparents and his cousin WWE star Humberto Carrillo with the caption, "Grandma I love you and I'll miss you forever!!"

We here at Wrestling Inc. send our condolences to Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, and their family.

Below is his post:

Abuelita cuquis ???? te amo y te extrañare por siempre!



Grandma ???? I love you and I'll miss you forever!!



RIP ??

???????????? pic.twitter.com/IfdjWNoCCB — Angel ?? Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) July 25, 2020

- The band Living Colour tweeted about how 9 years ago was when CM Punk first came out to "Cult of Personality" on Monday Night RAW.

CM Punk also commented on the theme song anniversary.

He replied, "Was my little league team song in 89. Used it in @ringofhonor in 05. In 11 I gave em no choice. Even rocked it in @ufc. It's been a crazy life, thanks for helping with the soundtrack!!!"

Below is their exchange:

9 yrs ago @CMPunk came out to Cult Of Personality on Monday Night Raw July 25th https://t.co/fFj09NqWEL - we continue to send love n light to CM Punk and the legions of @WWE fans around the world — Living Colour (@LivingColour) July 25, 2020