CM Punk took to Twitter yesterday to note that nine years ago at Money in the Bank, he beat John Cena for the WWE Championship.

In his tweet, CM Punk thanked John Cena, WWE Producer Scott Armstrong, and the fans for the win.

Punk tweeted, "I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn't have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I'll never forget. Thank you all. #MITB"

CM Punk left WWE in 2014. In 2019, he joined the FS1 weekly show, WWE Backstage as a special contributor. In June, FS1 scaled the show back and it will reportedly only be airing around PPVs and big shows.

Below you can see his tweet: