AEW announced earlier this week, AEW TNT Champion Cody is set to defend his title against Sonny Kiss at this week's AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. While plugging the match, Taz gave his opinion of Kiss being a difficult competitor to prepare for.
"[In my opinion] @SonnyKissXO is one of the more difficult competitors to prepare for on our roster as he has a very unconventional style, but yet extremely effective!" Taz wrote. "@CodyRhodes gotta be doing lots of prep as he defends his #TNTChampionship."
Cody responded to Taz, also praising some of Kiss' strengths while noting he "doesn't stand a chance" in their title match.
"Strongest legs in the company, great balance, and explosive/flush offense (ie: 450) when he executes," Cody responded. "Really talented and untested. Still...doesn't stand a chance. #DoTheWork"
Back on July 1, Cody retained his title against Jake Hager on the first night of Fyter Fest.
Below is the current lineup for this Wednesday's show:
* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage with Taz (AEW World Championship)
* Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss (AEW TNT Championship)
* Lucha Brothers vs. FTR
* The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt)
