It looks like AEW Executive VP and current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes will be adding another project to his list. Cody is now listed as an owner, operator, and coach at "The Nightmare Factory" in Norcross, GA.

"The Nightmare Factory", which was previously named the "One Fall Power Factory", is also owned and operated by AEW star QT Marshall. With Cody joining the team alongside QT and head nutritionist Carolyn Fazio-Cuellar, the facility is opening a new program of pro wrestling developmental camps.

The first developmental camp of 25 men and women will begin on September 21, 2020 and run for three months. There will be the standard lessons you'd expect on competing inside the ring, but there will also be seminars on topics such as HD makeup, the history of American wrestling, and "Wrestlenomics", an in-depth look at the wrestling economy.

You can read the full statement from The Nightmare Factory below:

--Wrestling School led by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall to offer three-month training camps starting Monday, September 21-- July 30, 2020 - Nightmare Factory, the premium training facility owned and operated by AEW's Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, today announced its new development camp to propel the next generation of professional wrestling talent. Starting on Monday, Sept. 21, the inaugural class of 25 aspiring male and female wrestlers will experience the unparalleled three-month curriculum at the world-class Nightmare Factory facility in Norcross, GA. The Premium Nightmare Factory facility, which encompasses 43,000 square feet, includes four wrestling rings and a complete Olympic style weight room. AEW filmed several closed-set DYNAMITE shows at The Nightmare Factory earlier this year. Designed by head trainers Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, the rolling curriculum incorporates programming never before presented in a wrestling school. In addition to customized workouts and fitness regimes, students will engage with prominent nutrition counselor Carolyn Fazio to develop meal plans, and participate in exclusive seminars on topics such as HD makeup, the history of American wrestling, and "Wrestlenomics", an in-depth look at the past and present of the wrestling economy. Aspiring wrestlers can apply for the first Nightmare Factory camp at www.NightmareFactoryGa.com. Camps are limited to 25 athletes and open to men and women of any level of wrestling experience. New camp sessions will begin every three months. The opening camp commences on Sept. 21, followed by the second session in early January 2021.

QT Marshall joined our own WINC Daily Podcast just last month and specified that he didn't want The Nightmare Factory to be considered as the performance center for AEW talent.

"I don't think we're gonna go there, because I don't wanna pigeon-hole all of the athletes because that cuts out half of the dream. We'll see, as I'm down for anything. But right now, we're training as many people as we can and a couple of our athletes have been picked up by AEW," Marshall said.

