AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and revealed his major respect for veteran WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio.

Rhodes noted that he and Chris Jericho both agree that Mysterio is the greatest.

"The one thing Chris Jericho and I can agree on is that there is nobody greater than Rey Mysterio," Rhodes said. "That's someone that is really special."

WrestleMania 24 in 2011 saw Cody defeat Mysterio in singles action, from the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, where Cody has roots. Cody said Rey changed his whole career, and is among those he credits for helping to build his career, including his father and brother, Randy Orton, and Big Show.

"There are people I give a lot of credit for helping me build my career, and they're not always the obvious ones," Cody said. "Dusty and Dustin, of course they were involved, but they're family. Rey Mysterio, I don't even know if he remembers, but he changed my whole career.

Rey, Randy Orton and Big Show are three people that put a great deal of work into carving out my skills as a wrestler. I didn't know nearly as much as they did, and I still don't. They were very important to me."