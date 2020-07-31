AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently sat down with Marc Raimondi of ESPN to discuss The Good Brothers.

Following the end of their non-compete clauses, The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and "The Big LG" Doc Gallows mentioned that they had heat with the higher-ups at AEW for backing out of signing with AEW and re-signing with WWE. Rhodes was asked if there was any truth to their statements, and Rhodes said there is no heat while praising The Good Brothers.

"There's no heat at all. Business is business," Rhodes stated. "I think Karl Anderson, just to see his glow up and him get ripped [was great]. And to look back at what he was able to do in New Japan, that guy is a superb talent.

"Gallows, everyone loves Gallows. He takes the award for the most carny wrestler in the history of wrestling. He is the king carny. He came to my house prior to their re-signing with WWE. There were some discussions. We both lived in Georgia. He actually told me a number he was offered, got drunk and then, not realizing it, only an hour later told me a different number that was of course higher. I love him. You can't not love somebody who is that carny and that goofy."

Rhodes reiterated that there is no heat with The Good Brothers. He pointed out that it's hard to have heat with the personality that Anderson and Gallows have.

"There's no heat with Gallows and Anderson at all," Rhodes said. "I'm curious where their path takes them next. But gosh, how could you have heat with a guy who told you one price and then an hour later, after some Crown Royal, jumped his price up by a significant dollar amount? That's just funny, that's just beautiful. When you have a wrestler like me who takes it so seriously, I like having folks like that around to help balance me out."

Rhodes was asked how close Gallows and Anderson came to signing with AEW and whether AEW would sign them later down the line. Rhodes said they came close and had a "never say never" attitude when it came to their possible future with AEW.

"They were at the finish line. They were," Rhodes revealed. "Luke Gallows, like I said. Luke Gallows will step over $100 to get to a dime. There's no one like him. And I mean this totally lovingly. He's not even a good friend of mine. That was a business decision that they made and there are no hard feelings over it.

"There's always a chance. I have to be really careful about what I say online when it comes to anything, there is never a never. One thing about AEW is we don't know what AEW fully is yet. That's a beautiful thing. That's why jumping on now as a fan is the best. It's growing. The scouting report, throw it out the window. AEW is absolutely unpredictable and remains unpredictable."