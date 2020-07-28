Earlier today on social media, Cody Rhodes revealed August 12 is when the TNT Championship will be finished. The delay was due to the coronavirus.

The TNT Champion revealed the date after a fan asked him when the final design would be completed.

He tweeted, "August 12th (saw a nice video of the plates, very elegant)"

Cody became the first TNT Champion after defeating Lance Archer at AEW's Double or Nothing PPV in May.

He will be defending the title tomorrow on AEW Dynamite against Warhorse.