Current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to respond to former WCW star Glenn Gilbertti (Disco Inferno) when he asked about Cody's character on television. Gilbertti asked if Rhodes was a heel character because he was choosing to wrestle people from the independents instead of signed AEW stars.

"Is Cody Rhodes a heel? This is like the old school angle where you have a list of worthy contenders and they are just a bunch of indy workers that don't even work for the company. #warhorse," Gilbertti wrote.

Cody would respond by rejecting the "heel" and "face" terms completely. He believes that those terms are too simple for today's audience, and he wants the circumstances of each match to dictate who the fans cheer for.

"I'm neither. I'm a competitor & a reigning champion. Tired old tropes are even more insulting to the viewer considering I've been on their TV since I was 20. It ain't black and white, it hasn't been in forever. Circumstances of the match dictate who we cheer for, beautiful thing."

As noted, Rhodes has been defending his TNT Championship during an open challenge each week on AEW Dynamite. He most recently defeated Eddie Kingston in no disqualification match to keep the title, and is set to defend against Warhorse this Wednesday.

