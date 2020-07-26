AEW TNT Champion Cody did a Q&A with his fans on Twitter earlier today. As noted, he will be defending his title against Warhorse on this week's AEW Dynamite. The champ was asked how he was preparing for his next title defense.

"Feverishly — like always. He's got a groundswell of support and buzz, that usually comes for good reason. Is he on my level? I don't think so. But I am not taking him lightly. I want to hold this belt until I retire. 1-time champ. #dothework"

Another fan asked who Cody thought was the scariest wrestler in pro wrestling, and his picks were Vader and Lance Archer.

"Vader probably...The agility combined with such overwhelming power. Lance has that special big-man quickness too."

A question about who's currently the most underrated wrestler came up and Cody felt Shawn Spears and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro were at the top.

"Underrated and underutilized often get misconstrued and bundled together. So specifically 'underrated' — guys who don't get enough credit for their in-ring game...Spears and Claudio."

Finally, Cody commented on the trickiness of presenting and promoting a company like AEW without the need to compare it to another promotion, typically WWE.

"It's new. It's unknown. Its also very aggressive in delivery and its marketing. I think the late 90's template for the current situation is the only reference people have sometimes, but respectfully that ecosystem doesn't fit ours. This is very new territory & it's fan made."

Feverishly - like always



He's got a groundswell of support and buzz, that usually comes for good reason. Is he on my level? I don't think so. But I am not taking him lightly. I want to hold this belt until I retire.



1-time champ. #dothework https://t.co/MfuOiOIeSC — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020

Vader probably...



The agility combined with such overwhelming power.



Lance has that special big-man quickness too. https://t.co/9IY47xpsYx — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020

Underrated and underutilized often get misconstrued and bundled together.



So specifically "underrated" - guys who don't get enough credit for their in-ring game...



Spears and Claudio. https://t.co/O55C62DTcj — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020