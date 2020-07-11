The San Diego Comic-Con recently announced that there will be a WWE and Mattel panel on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 12:00 pm ET.

Due to COVID-19, the San Diego Comic-Con is going virtual this year, with "[email protected]"

The panel is called Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel and will feature WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Ricochet.

Below is their announcement:

The superstars of WWE and the Mattel action figure design team reveal the most exciting, authentic, upcoming WWE figure releases. Moderated by "The Last Professional Broadcaster" Sam Roberts, the panel features Mattel Elite Squad members Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer, and WWE superstars Edge, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Ricochet!

It will be available to watch at this link here.

