Former RAW Tag Team Champion Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers) is headed to Impact Wrestling.

A new "coming soon" vignette for Myers' Impact arrival aired during tonight's episode on AXS TV. The promo features Myers around a wrestling ring while several phrases are heard in the background - "Close your mouth, open your ears, you can handle it (?), always be ready, on the right track, trust the process, just missing something..."

Impact re-posted the vignette to Twitter and asked fans, "Did you think we were done at #Slammiversary? #IMPACTonAXSTV @Myers_Wrestling"

Last Saturday's Slammiversary pay-per-view saw several recently released WWE Superstars appear for the company - EC3, Eric Young, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Heath Slater.

Myers was released from his WWE contract back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. His 90-day non-compete clause expired last week.

Myers previously worked for Impact in 2015 when the company was called TNA. He represented Global Force Wrestling for the Team TNA vs. Team GFW feud, and held the TNA Tag Team Titles with Trevor Lee, who is now known as WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes. Myers left TNA in the fall of 2015 and would return to WWE in late July 2016.

There's no word yet on when Myers will make his in-ring return for Impact, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. Below is the full promo from tonight: