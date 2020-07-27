The President of DDT and Pro Wrestling NOAH, Sanshiro Takagi, took to social media and tweeted out the announcement that NOAH, DDT, Tokyo Women's, and Gun Pro Wrestling will be merging into a singular brand called "CyberFight".

"The group remains the same! Don't worry!" Takagi writes in the message (as translated by Google). He also made it clear what the new company's intentions are - to overtake New Japan Pro Wrestling in popularity.

"Overtake New Japan Pro Wrestling, the No. 1 in the industry! Details will be released!" Sanshiro finishes. They also gave a glimpse of what the logo for the promotion will look like, as seen in the tweet below.

Pro Wrestling NOAH was founded in 2000 by the former All Japan Pro Wrestling ace Mitsuharu Misawa, who, at the time, contracted 24 of the 26 wrestlers signed to All Japan to form NOAH. They held their first show in August 2000, and have had working relationships with NJPW, AJPW, Impact, and Big Japan Pro Wrestling over the course of their run.

DDT Pro Wrestling was founded in March 1997 by Shintaro Muto, and actually used the title "Dramatic Dream Team" until 2004. In 2017, DDT was sold to CyberAgent, causing the higher ups in the company to be rearranged at the time. DDT has positive working relationships with multiple pro wrestling and MMA promotions all around the world.

You can see the full tweet below: