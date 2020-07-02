Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo has been posting photos from a beach photoshoot with photographer Daniel Forero for several months now. Purrazzo took to Instagram this week to reveal her favorite photo from the shoot, which you can view below.

"I've held onto this pic for a long time but it's my favorite from this last shoot w/ @forerophotography," Purrazzo wrote on Instagram. "I never felt/thought I'd be so comfortable in my own skin. I'm so happy to be able to share it confidently."

Purrazzo made her Impact Wrestling debut in June after being released from WWE last April. Before she officially signed with Impact Wrestling, Purrazzo told Wrestling Inc. why Impact Wrestling was a good fit for her.

"I think it's really eye-opening to the rest of the wrestling world. Impact has always – since the beginning of TNA – been so open minded with the way they treat their women's division," Purrazzo said on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. "So, to do such a historic decision only breaks down those barriers more. Women can only continue to grow from here on out."

You can check out the photo below: