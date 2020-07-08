Dolph Ziggler hopes his match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view will be a first-ever type of match.

Ziggler appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning and would not reveal the stipulation, but he did say that it will be something the WWE Universe has never seen before, if he can get it approved by WWE officials.

"If I can get this through and cleared by WWE it will be something that's never been done before and I will be taking full advantage, because this is something that I'd be stupid to pick a regular match that we've seen before," Ziggler said, noting that he would be open to a No Claymore Match or an Ironman Match.

McIntyre recently allowed Ziggler to pick the stipulation for their match, because Ziggler won't be able to blame anyone else when he loses.

Ziggler vs. McIntyre will take place at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view on July 19. Stay tuned for updates.