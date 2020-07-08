- As seen above, WWE Music has just released Liv Morgan's "Nah Nah" theme song on YouTube. The theme will be available to purchase on iTunes this Friday. It will also be available for listening on Apple Music and Spotify this Friday.

- Draft Kings is running a WWE NXT Great American Bash Pool for tonight's show on the USA Network, with a guaranteed prize of $1,000. WWE announced the following on the pool:

Play this week's free NXT Pick'Em Pool for your chance at $1,000 What better way to celebrate the final night of NXT's Great American Bash than by winning $1,000? Enter DraftKings' NXT Pool now for your chance to win! Sign up to play for free at DraftKings and compete for a share of a guaranteed $1,000 prize pool. Make your predictions for what you think will happen on NXT's Great American Bash this Wednesday night, then be sure to tune in to USA Network at 8/7 C to see how well you did! Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms & conditions for details.

- Injured WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods took to Instagram today and posted the following "#HairUpdate" photo, showing how long his hair is getting while he's out of action.

Woods has been on the shelf since suffering an Achilles tear at a WWE live event in Sydney, Australia on October 21, and at first it was said the injury was very bad. Woods underwent surgery on October 25. It was reported then that he would likely be out of action until this summer at the earliest. Woods noted in late June on WWE's The Bump that he doesn't have an update on his in-ring return, but he's feeling "pretty good" and moving around as "things are coming along" with his recovery.

You can see Woods' full Instagram post below: