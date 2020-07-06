WWE NXT Superstar Drake Maverick took to Twitter this morning to let fans know he is alright.

The concern began after Drake's wife Renee Michelle apparently tweeted a message from his account late last night. The tweet has since been deleted but it went like this:

"It's Renee. Drake (James) iis in safe hands being checked over thoroughly by doctors soon. Thanks to all that iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii"

Fans speculated that the tweet was just a joke after Drake made some tongue-in-cheek comments during last night's WWE 365 special on Ricochet, about how he'd rather be on the road than at home.

Drake deleted the tweet about an hour after it was posted. He then posted an update this morning.

"I've just woke up to a lot of people worried. Have no fear I think somebody was just playing silly buggers with my Twitter. All is well [thumbs up emoji]," he wrote.

Drake is set to team with Breezango to face El Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) in six-man action on Wednesday's Great American Bash Night 2 episode, which was taped last week.

Below is Drake's full tweet from today: