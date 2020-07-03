As noted, The Mac Life, the brand owned by the 31 year old Conor McGregor, posted a photoshopped image of McGregor holding both the UFC and WWE Titles.

They captioned the initial photo with, "'All of the belts' Do you think we'll ever see the McGregor billi strut in the WWE? #themaclife #official #conormcgregor #thenotoriousmma #irishmma #ufc #ufcnews #sbgireland #mmanews #mma #mixedmartialarts #fightgame #wwe". When added to The Mac Life page's Instagram Story, they added the caption "McMahon Vs McGregor CEO Flashmatch".

This nod to Vince McMahon caught the attention of the current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. He took to Twitter and sent a personal message of his own to Conor McGregor.

"Big man Conor McGregor picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn't drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You're just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper," Drew wrote.

McGregor is a three-time UFC champion and most recently announced his retirement from the sport in June. There have been rumors in the past of mutual interest between Conor and WWE, however, nothing has ever resulted from it.

You can see the full posts below: