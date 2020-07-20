A WWE Title match has been announced for next Monday's taped RAW episode on the USA Network.

It was announced during tonight's RAW that next week's show will see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defend against Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre agreed to the match after Ziggler told him he'd be able to pick the stipulation.

WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view this past Sunday saw McIntyre retain his title over Ziggler. Ziggler got to pick the stipulation for that match, but didn't reveal it until right before the match began. Ziggler went with Extreme Rules, but the rules were just for him.

McIntyre noted on tonight's RAW that like Ziggler, he will not reveal the stipulation until it's time for the match to begin.

As noted, next week's RAW will also feature RAW Women's Champion Asuka defending her title against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks. The title can be decided by pinfall, submission, count out or DQ, including outside interference.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's RAW, which was taped earlier today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

