As part of his promotion for his new movie "Money Plane", Edge reconnected with Booker T on his podcast The Hall of Fame. Edge gave details on when he knew he tore his triceps during his match against Randy Orton at Backlash.

"We're going through the match, and contrary to reports, we did it once straight through 48 minutes or whatever it was," Edge said. "In coming back, I wanted to re-calibrate my style a little bit and really make it more of a Bret Hart kind of feel to my matches. A lot less high spots, more grappling, more wrestling, more fighting for things [and] selling.

"We're doing this match. We're having a blast. We got a cue at one point. I think it was 35 minutes. I was like whoa. Alright. I'm doing great. This is awesome. I did a springboard into the second RKO, and I went oh, I got the cold sweats. I feel like I'm gonna throw up. That's usually a sign. That's where it popped. I think I got a little bit more in the tank to finish this out, and then we got it finished."

Edge said he felt something after the match was over. He revealed that he went into the match with his triceps partially torn, and he noted that his elbow would bug him while doing chest and triceps workouts.

"We tried to do a couple little pick-up shots to see how those would feel," Edge added. "Maybe try to add a different element to the match, and I didn't like them, but we were just trying something different. I got to the back. I was like, I think something happened to my triceps. I don't think it's complete, but it feels like something.

"They felt something, and they were like, 'ah, we think it might be complete.' Now, by the time I got the surgery, the surgeon said, 'you probably went in with it partially torn because the tissue is already very diseased,' and my elbow had been bugging me for probably about a month, but it would only bug me when I did chest or triceps."

Booker T pointed out that that's your body telling you something. Edge said he would take that lesson the next time it happens. He said he was glad that his triceps did not fully tear early on in the match allowing him to finish it having already gone more than 40 minutes.

"What I am happy is that when I went into it partially torn, I made it a good 45 minutes through the match before it finally went so that I could still finish it out," Edge noted. "Because if that had started two minutes in, it would have been hard to pull off throughout the rest of the match."

