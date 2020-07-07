WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently appeared on ESPN's Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg and gave props to Ricochet and other WWE talents.

The Rated R Superstar was asked about wrestlers he'd like to face when he's able to get back into the ring. He named Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle, Ricochet and WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles.

"Yeah, there's Rollins, that's a gimme. There's AJ Styles. A guy like Cesaro, a guy like Shinsuke, Matt Riddle. I look at a guy like Ricochet - oh my God - I'd die to get in the ring with him," Edge said.

Edge is currently on the shelf after suffering a torn triceps during his WWE Backlash loss to Randy Orton in mid-June. It was reported that he would likely be out of action for 4-8 months, but the timeframe for his ring return was never confirmed.

