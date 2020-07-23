WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter with a response for NXT's Robert Stone after he requested to collaborate with "The Rated R Superstar". Edge would answer Stone's offer with a list of demands, including a request for a match against Finn Balor at an upcoming TakeOver event.

"Hey Edge!!! We LOVE your twitter account. Would you like to collab??? DM here and one of my #RobertStoneBrand team members will get back to you and organize something special for you!" Robert Stone wrote.

Edge replied with the message: "Ok Robert Stone, my man! Let's collab. Get me a match vs @FinnBalor at Takeover, I only want fuschia m&m's (they don't make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus(everyone has em now) etc etc."

Edge has praised Balor, NXT World Champion Keith Lee, Tomasso Ciampa, and other NXT talents in the past, and also said that he would be interested in working with them. Most recently, Edge praised Oney Lorcan and Timothy Thatcher for their standout technical match at The Great American Bash.

You can see the full tweets between Edge and Robert Stone below:

