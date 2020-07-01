Eric Young's first post-WWE appearance has been announced.

The Lariat Pro Wrestling Guild indie promotion has announced Young for their upcoming event on Saturday, July 25 in Dublin, Georgia at the Southern Pines AG Center. Former WWE Superstar Luke Gallows was previously announced for the show, along with Impact Wrestling stars Crazzy Steve and Johnny Swinger.

Young, Gallows and others were released from WWE back on April 15 as a part of company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. Their 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE will expire on July 15.

As we've noted, Gallows and Karl Anderson have reportedly signed with Impact and will debut at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18, or shortly after. Impact has also teased Young's return to the company in the recent promos for Slammiversary. The speculation on EY, a former Impact World Heavyweight Champion, returning to Impact picked up this week when his former "Super Eric" superhero costume was shown at the end of the show.

Stay tuned for updates on Young's post-WWE future. You can see the Impact teaser below, along with details on the LPWG indie event.