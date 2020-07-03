As previously reported, WWE Extreme Rules will feature WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman facing Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Fight. The bout will be a cinematic match.

The match is set to be filmed next week. Wrestling Inc. has learned that WWE stunt coordinator Ellis Edwards is involved with the match. Edwards has been doing stunt work in pro wrestling dating back to WCW in the 1990s.

Ellis is said to be involved with several stunts for this shoot. I was told that not every stunt will be big, but he is there for safety and to explain how everything should happen in a safe manner.

Ellis worked with Strowman on the ring collapse with The Big Show in 2017, as well as the angle of Strowman turning over the ambulance with Roman Reigns.

WWE is apparently going in with a "Three Faces Of Wyatt" idea in his feud against Strowman. So far Firefly Funhouse Wyatt has lost, Eater of Worlds Wyatt will win since it's a non-title match making him 1-1 against Strowman. The third match will be at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship and is scheduled to be The Fiend vs. Strowman in a regular match. The ending of the Swamp fight is what will lead into the final chapter of the story.

As previously reported, Wyatt is said to be heavily involved in creating this match along with Jeremy Borash. Triple H will be involved as well.

WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show will air live on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.