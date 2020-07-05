- The above video is a scene from WWE 365: Ricochet. In the scene, Ricochet relives his final NXT match.

- WWE has changed WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show to The Horror Show At Extreme Rules, according to WWE.com.

The PPV will air live on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Below is the card so far for The Horror Show At Extreme Rules:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

WYATT SWAMP FIGHT (NON-TITLE MATCH)

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

- Xavier Woods has announced that he will be a guest on NHL Hat Trick Trivia this Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

He tweeted, "HOCKEY IS DOOOOOPPPEEEE, catch me on the next episode of NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by @PKSubban1 on Monday, July 6, at 6pm ET on Twitter @NHL, https://YouTube.com/NHL or https://Facebook.com/NHL"