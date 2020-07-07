Friday's WWE SmackDown episode, featuring a main event segment with Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, drew an average of 1.777 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is the same as the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.777 million viewers. This number is down from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.174 million viewers.

As noted, this was the lowest viewership for SmackDown since it moved to FOX in October.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.4 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.5 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic, as did the week before.

SmackDown tied for #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with Shark Tank and Dateline. SmackDown also tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the sixth week in a row, with Dateline, Blue Bloods, Dick Van Dyke special and Shark Tank. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo with 20/20 and the Dick Van Dyke special. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Shark Tank, 20/20, Dick Van Dyke, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, Wall, and Dateline. The Dick Van Dyke special topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.761 million viewers.

FOX News at Night topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with 5.391 million viewers. The Ingraham Angle on FOX topped the night in viewership with with 5.690 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.49 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode: 2.317 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 17 Episode: 2.187 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration)

May 1 Episode: 1.885 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 8 Episode: 2.025 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 15 Episode: 2.042 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 22 Episode: 2.044 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 29 Episode: 2.170 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 5 Episode: 1.984 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 12 Episode: 2.065 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 19 Episode: 2.072 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 26 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 3 Episode: 1.777 million viewers with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 10 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode